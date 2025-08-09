WWE has announced a big opening segment for Monday’s episode of Raw.

CM Punk will break his silence following his wild weekend at “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” which saw him defeat Gunther to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion, only for Seth Rollins to reveal he was faking his injury, leading to him cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase to end Punk’s title reign in just five minutes.

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new promo aired confirming Punk will kick off Raw on Monday.

This week’s episode of WWE Raw ended in chaos, which saw Punk, LA Knight and Roman Reigns laid out by The Vision faction of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Also scheduled for the August 11 episode of WWE Raw in Quebec City is Naomi defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against former champion Iyo Sky.

