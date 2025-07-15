The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

Ahead of the post-WWE NXT: The Great American Bash edition of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW program, WWE has announced a new segment, a new title match and more for the show.

Now confirmed for the July 15 episode is an opening segment featuring NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane, Kali Armstrong vs. Karmen Petrovic for the EVOLVE Women’s Championship, Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate, as well as Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusafino.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.