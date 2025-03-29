Two big segments have been announced as late-additions to tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Heading into the March 29, 2025 episode of the show, which emanates from Milwaukee, WI. and airs via TNT and MAX, it has been announced that AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will open the show with a promo addressing her title defense against Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty 2025.

Additionally, TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and The Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole will go face-to-face.

Previously announced for the 3/29 show:

* Top Flight vs. Learning Tree

* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Mercedes Mone in action

* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results.

TONIGHT

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + Max

Saturday Night #AEWCollision “Timeless” Toni Storm Speaks Live TONIGHT! Before her #AEWDynasty Women’s World Title match vs red hot challenger @meganbayne next Sunday, we’ll hear from World Champion Toni Storm live to start Collision TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/9B6WUg8JyN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2025