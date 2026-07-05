Several new segments and a championship match have been added to the lineup for this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday to announce that WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca will put her title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez on the July 6 broadcast.

Pearce also confirmed that Oba Femi will appear on the show to address his upcoming Hell in a Cell showdown with Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. In addition, Seth Rollins is scheduled to open the broadcast.

Previously announced for the show, Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn will defend his title against Cody Rhodes in the main event, while The Street Profits are set to defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw takes place on July 6 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

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