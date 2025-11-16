Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw is a stacked show, that is guaranteed to be a memorable one.

And on Sunday, it got even more stacked.

Heading into the Monday, November 17, 2025 episode of WWE Raw at legendary Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with his usual pre-show Sunday afternoon video announcements.

Included in his announcements for the 11/17 WWE on Netflix red brand prime time program was news regarding the opening segment.

Kicking things off inside ‘The Garden’ on Monday night at 8/7c will be none other than the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena.

As “The Last Time Is Now” year-long WWE retirement tour for “The Greatest of All-Time” continues to wind down, John Cena will no doubt get things started with a bang on Monday night in “The Empire State.”

Additionally, Adam Pearce announced that Monday’s show will feature a segment with WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella, who will explain her actions on last week’s show, where she attacked WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer in unprovoked fashion.

Previously advertised for the November 17 episode of WWE Raw at MSG is Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as well as GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans and Solo Sikoa vs. TBA in a pair of matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

Regarding the latter tourney tilt, Adam Pearce noted Solo Sikoa’s mystery opponent will be a “special surprise,” and that all of the theories from fans regarding who it could be are “all wrong” so far.

