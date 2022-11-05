According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.970 million viewers overnight, a significant increase from last week’s overnight number of 835,000, but it should be noted that last week’s show aired on FS1.

The blue-brand scored a rating of 0.40 in the always important 18-49 demographic, good enough for number one on the evening. This was the final SmackDown prior to Crown Jewel, which aired earlier today. Results from that show can be found here.

Final ratings for SmackDown will be released later next week.