– Jelly Roll revealed on Cody Rhodes’ podcast that he pitched to lose his match at SummerSlam. We’re told that’s 100% accurate, and the move earned him even more respect from the locker room. The original plan called for Jelly Roll and Randy Orton to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

– Karrion Kross & Scarlett remain without new WWE contracts as of Friday evening. Their current deals expire this Sunday, August 10. Kross has publicly teased that fans will be hearing something “very soon” regarding their status.

– WWE officials are said to be extremely high on Sol Ruca. The reigning WWE Speed Champion and NXT North American Women’s Champion has been viewed internally as a “sure thing” for main roster success for quite some time.

– Despite some chatter, there are no active creative plans for a Cody Rhodes heel turn. While it’s always a possibility, sources stress that nothing in that direction is currently in motion.

– As previously reported, cameras for the upcoming second season of the WWE Unreal series were backstage at SummerSlam. Their primary focus was on Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in rather than Brock Lesnar’s return.

