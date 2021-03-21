According to Fightful Select, a major “high-level” pitch was recently made for WWE’s RETRIBUTION faction, led by Ali and featuring a number of NXT talents including Mia Yim, Dominik Dijakovic, and Brennan Williams.

Reports are that these plans, which may involve a split or fraction at some point, were put in order as early as this past week’s episode of WWE programming. The publication adds that with the nature of WWE changing things on the fly, these plans could also be nixed completely.

Ali challenges Riddle at tonight’s Fastlane pay per view for the WWE United States championship.

