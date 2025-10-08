Lyra Valkyria’s rise through the ranks of WWE has been nothing short of remarkable. Since officially joining the company in 2020, the Dublin-born competitor has carved out a résumé that continues to expand with each passing year — and it appears WWE has even bigger things in store for her moving forward.

Over the last few years, Valkyria has checked off nearly every box a young Superstar could hope for. She captured the NXT Women’s Championship, cementing herself as one of the standout performers of the black-and-gold brand before transitioning to the main roster. Since then, she’s gone on to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and, most notably, made history as the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, adding a groundbreaking accolade to her growing list of achievements.

Currently, Valkyria finds herself in the thick of one of SmackDown’s most competitive storylines, sharing the spotlight with top names like Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez. The multi-woman angle has kept the women’s division buzzing, and insiders believe this program could serve as a launchpad for Valkyria’s next major push on the main roster.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, WWE officials are said to have “big plans” for Valkyria heading into 2026. The 28-year-old star is reportedly viewed as a cornerstone talent for the future of the women’s division — someone capable of carrying marquee programs and representing the next generation of WWE’s female Superstars.

As WWE continues to shape its creative vision heading into the new year, it seems clear that Lyra Valkyria will be a major part of that picture — and her ascent is only just beginning.