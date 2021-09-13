WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E is reportedly planned for tonight’s RAW from Boston.

The Money In the Bank briefcase holder was planned for tonight’s RAW show as of 12 noon ET, according to Fightful Select. Word is that Big E is scheduled for “numerous” segments and will be “all over the show,” at least as of this morning.

Big E recently teased that he might cash in his briefcase on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, or WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Tonight’s RAW main event is scheduled to be Lashley vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton with Lashley’s title on the line.

It’s no secret that WWE creative plans often change on the day of the show, especially with RAW. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the latest developments.

UPDATE: Big E has since announced his plans to cash-in on tonight’s RAW. Click here for more.

