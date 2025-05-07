WWE could very well be gearing up for something big at this Saturday’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event.

Cody Rhodes, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, is expected to make his return to television storylines very soon.

According to internal discussions, there has been talk of bringing back “The American Nightmare” as a surprise entrant at this Saturday’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event.

While the idea of a surprise return at the event would make storyline sense and at least one pitch has been made to that effect, there is currently no official confirmation that WWE will go in that direction with Rhodes’ return.

Headlined by John Cena vs. Randy Orton “ONE LAST TIME” for the Undisputed WWE Championship, WWE Backlash: St. Louis takes place this Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Make sure to join us here on 5/10 for live WWE Backlash: St. Louis results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)