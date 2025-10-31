WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for one of the biggest storylines of the year — and the final chapter in John Cena’s legendary career.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has major plans in motion involving the 17-time World Champion, which could see Cena capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career before officially retiring from in-ring competition.

This weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah, is expected to play a key role in setting up that direction. The show will feature Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental Title in a Triple Threat Match against Rusev and PENTA, a high-profile bout that could directly influence Cena’s rumored farewell storyline.

Mysterio is currently favored to retain the championship, as WWE is said to be planning a marquee Intercontinental Title match between Mysterio and Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 later this month. If those plans move forward, Cena would finally achieve the one accolade missing from his Hall of Fame resume — before defending the title in his retirement match against GUNTHER at a future Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The report states, “The fourth match is Dominik Mysterio vs. PENTA vs. Rusev for the IC title. Mysterio would be the favorite given there was the plan a few weeks ago of John Cena winning that title from Mysterio at Survivor Series and defending against GUNTHER in his retirement match.”