The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is already starting to take shape.

Following the live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet+ on May 1, the first matches have been announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, a taped episode of TNA iMPACT will return, and the first three matches are lined up.

TNA Wrestling has confirmed that Victoria Crawford, formerly known as Alicia Fox, will make her TNA in-ring debut on the 5/8 show, after returning alongside Robert Stone on the 5/1 live episode, where it was announced Crawford will challenge Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at TNA Under Siege 2025.

Additionally, next Thursday’s TNA iMPACT will feature Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young for the TNA International Championship, as well as Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel of The Rascalz in one-on-one action.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.