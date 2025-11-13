All Elite Wrestling is coming to Beantown next week.

And they’re bringing a big show with them.

During this week’s special annual Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 12, 2025, a big return and a champion versus champion were officially announced for next Wednesday night’s show.

Kenny Omega is officially set to make his long-awaited return to AEW television next Wednesday night, as the weekly AEW Dynamite show makes a stop at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on November 19, 2025.

AEW has confirmed that the legendary Kenny Omega will appear on the AEW Full Gear 2025 go-home extended edition of AEW Dynamite, which emanates from “The Hub” and will feature a special three-hour simulcast with AEW Collision also airing as part of the programming block on TBS and HBO Max.

While AEW has yet to reveal what Omega will be doing on the show, this marks his first appearance since October’s AEW WrestleDream 2025 event, where he helped Jurassic Express fend off an attack from The Don Callis Family following their match with The Young Bucks on the show.

Looking ahead to AEW Full Gear 2025, it has already been announced that Kenny Omega will team up with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus to face Matt & Nick Jackson and Josh Alexander in a Million Dollar Trios Match.

AEW also announced a major bout for next week’s extended AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision joint-special, as AEW World Champion Hangman Page will go one-on-one with AEW Trios Champion Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps in a champion versus champion non-title tilt.

The match was set up after Shibata ambushed Page following the champion’s Falls Count Anywhere victory over Powerhouse Hobbs on Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. Page is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Shibata and Hobbs teammate in The Opps, “The Samoan Submission Machine” Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match at AEW Full Gear 2025.

Finally, Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis was announced for this coming Saturday night’s live episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Join us here on 11/22 for live AEW Full Gear 2025 results from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.