The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the July 30, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Bank Byline Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce a big return for tonight’s show.

Now confirmed for a return on the weekly AEW prime time program this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max is Christian Cage.

Cage will return for the first time since being attacked by The Patriarchy, and told by longtime friend turned rival Adam Copeland to “go find himself.”

“For the first time since The Patriarch was betrayed by Nick & Shayna Wayne + Kip Sabian, and Cope then told him go find himself at AEW All In: Texas, Christian Cage returns TONIGHT,” Khan wrote via X.

