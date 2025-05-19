The lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw show continues to take shape.

On the official WWE Twitter/X account, footage was shown of Kairi Sane arriving to the building, as she will make her long-awaited return on tonight’s show.

Additionally, ahead of the weekly WWE on Netflix red brand program, which emanates from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced online with some updates.

Scheduled as the two Money In The Bank qualifying matches for the May 19 episode of WWE Raw tonight are Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley, as well as Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch.

The two winners will join Alexa Bliss as competitors in the women’s ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on June 7.

Previously announced for tonight’s WWE Raw at 8/7c on Netflix is AJ Styles & Penta vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh), Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, as well as Logan Paul appearing “with time to let him cook.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Grenville, S.C.