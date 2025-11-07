TNA Wrestling returns LIVE next Thursday night from “The Sunshine State.”

The company announced that TNA iMPACT will air live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Thursday, November 13.

The special episode marks the first live TNA broadcast since October’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view, and is being promoted as a loaded event featuring new matches, surprises, and a major live performance.

As part of the broadcast, fans will witness a live concert from Elijah, who will be making his return to iMPACT that night.

Elijah made a statement at the aforementioned TNA Bound For Glory show, when he appeared in the closing moments of the annual pay-per-view event, preventing Nic Nemeth from cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy against newly crowned TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

Formerly known as Elias during his days in WWE, Elijah had been out of action from TNA Wrestling after tearing his triceps during a match earlier this year.

Also scheduled for the 11/13 TNA on AXS TV prime time program from the old home turf stomping grounds of WWE NXT at Full Sail is one-on-one action, with Jason Hotch of Order 4 squaring off against Cedric Alexander.

TNA iMPACT airs live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. on Thursday, November 13, 2025, serving as the “go-home show” for the annual TNA Turning Point special event the following night on Friday, November 14, 2025.

