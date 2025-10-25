WWE SmackDown was an eventful show on Friday evening in “The Copper State.”

This week’s two-hour blue brand prime time program, which emanated from Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on October 24, served as the second-to-last episode of SmackDown on the road to the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on November 1 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

During the show, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James in non-title action. After the match, she was attacked by WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia.

This led to a returning face to the women’s division on the blue brand coming out next, as Jade Cargill ran down to seemingly make the save for Stratton. Instead, after beating down Kiana James and Giulia and raising Stratton’s hand, Cargill inexplicably attacked the WWE Women’s Champion.

Cargill would proceed to viciously attack Stratton from the ring all the way to the floor at ringside. Several referees and executives ran out to try and restore order, however the chaos continued, as Cargill pushed past the officials multiple times to deliver additional punishment to Stratton. The brutal post-match scene ended with Cargill re-entering the ring, picking up Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship title belt, and giving it a long, hard look before dropping it and walking off to the back.

Later in the show, as Cargill was walking backstage, WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley ran up to her to get a comment from her about what transpired. Cargill told Kelley that the world doesn’t reward patience, but instead power. She then made it clear that she has her sights set on Stratton’s title, and is coming for it.

As noted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the women’s title will take place at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event next weekend.

In addition to the Stratton-Cargill title tilt, two additional championship clashes are currently advertised for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 11/1, with Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre set to clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a rematch from WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN, and CM Punk vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/1 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.