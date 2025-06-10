The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.

During this week’s post-Money In The Bank episode of WWE Raw at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the brackets for the 2025 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were revealed.

Advancing in first round four-way tournament tilts on the 6/9 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix were Roxanne Perez for the Queen of the Ring, as well as Sami Zayn for the King of the Ring.

Later in the show, a big return and another pair of tourney tilts were announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw on June 16 in Green Bay, WI.

Now confirmed for the 6/16 WWE Raw show in Green Bay is the return of Asuka. “The Empress of Tomorrow” will square off against Raquel Rodriguez, Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile in a first-round WWE Queen of the Ring tournament.

Additionally, in another first round match will be Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. “To Be Announced” in the 2025 WWE King of the Ring.

Finally, not only will next week’s show feature the big return of Asuka, and the WWE King And Queen of the Ring tournament matches, but it will also include the follow-up to the shocking conclusion of this week’s show, which saw GUNTHER defeat “Main Event” Jey Uso to recapture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Raw.

