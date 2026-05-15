The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Heading into the May 15 installment of WWE SmackDown from Columbia, South Carolina, WWE has announced three new matches.

One of which includes a long awaited return.

Making his in-ring comeback this evening is former WWE United States Champion and recent organic crowd favorite Carmelo Hayes, as he takes on newcomer to the scene on the blue brand, Ricky Saints.

Also added to the 5/15 show in Columbia is a pair of additional matches, with Damian Priest vs. Tama Tonga as well as Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Michin & B-Fab.

Previously advertised for tonight’s show is

Gunther making his decision regarding SmackDown and Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams returns to South Carolina for a celebration and Jade Cargill will speak live.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.