WWE fans in “The Empire State” heard something unusual on Friday night.

They heard voices.

In their heads!

During the first blue brand show of the New Year of 2026 on January 2 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, The Miz interrupted Michael Cole and Corey Graves as they were welcoming viewers to the show.

In what was the first episode returning under the new weekly three-hour format for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, The Miz spoke about being sick of hearing everyone saying “Happy New Year.” He then mentioned how he wants to focus on the year of 2025.

The Miz said he’s got some grievances he wants to air. He then began ranting about not getting an opportunity for closure with John Cena during “The Last Time Is Now” tour, before turning his attention ahead to 2026 and how he is now the self-proclaimed face of WWE and leader of the locker room.

Before he could say much else, however, he was interrupted by the sounds of a familiar iconic WWE theme song.

“I hear voices in my head, they talk to me, they understand, they talk to me …”

That was the next thing the sold-out crowd of 10,000+ heard inside the KeyBank Center on 1/2, as future first-ballot WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Viper” Randy Orton emerged, making his surprise return to WWE television.

Miz then faked excitement to see Orton, before attempting to entice him into joining him in a Miz-RKO duo. He reiterated his previous points about being the WWE locker room leader and face of WWE going forward in 2026 by repeating them and pointing out how “as I was just saying, WE are the WWE locker room leaders and WE are the faces of WWE.”

And then “The Viper” struck.

And his venom stung.

Randy Orton laid out The Miz with an RKO out of nowhere, which prompted the massive crowd in attendance to nearly blow the roof off of the KeyBank Center. They encouraged Orton to deliver an encore, to which the WWE legend happily obliged, dumping The A-Lister on that stack of dimes he calls a neck for another big pop.

Moments later, Orton was seen walking through Gorilla position backstage, when he approached his friend and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. “The Viper” made it clear to “The American Nightmare” that despite their friendship, when Rhodes is done with Drew McIntyre, he’s coming for his title.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

The Miz is NOT READY to move on to 2026 👀@mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/DH8ozMRBEW — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026