One of WWE’s biggest stars is set to make his long-awaited return to television on Monday night.

CM Punk will appear on the December 15 episode of WWE Raw, marking his first time back on TV since Survivor Series, where he competed inside WarGames. Punk has been absent in the weeks following the event, with WWE stating that he had not yet been medically cleared.

Despite his time away from the ring, Punk remains the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, making his return a significant development as Raw continues to build toward the next major premium live event.

Monday’s episode will also feature a high-profile singles match, as Logan Paul goes one-on-one with Rey Mysterio. The bout stems from a confrontation two weeks ago on Raw, where Logan confronted Mysterio and was slapped in the face. This past Monday, tensions escalated further when a masked individual assisted Logan in taking down the lucha legend.

With that now known, featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup for the December 15 episode of WWE Raw:

* CM Punk returns

* The Usos vs. The New Day

* Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

