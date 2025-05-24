WWE has announced that Zelina Vega will put her WWE Women’s United States Championship on the line against Chelsea Green at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24th.

Vega captured the title from Green during the April 25th episode of WWE SmackDown.

You can check out the updated lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event below:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

* Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green

* CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Seth Rollins

* R-Truth vs. John Cena

* Tatanka to attend.

* Lilian Garcia to serve as the ring announcer.

WWE has officially announced that Bianca Belair will return to live television on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Also scheduled for the show, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make a special appearance.

In the ring, a Triple Threat match will feature Nia Jax, Naomi, and Jade Cargill as they compete for a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank.

Additionally, Jacob Fatu, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes will clash in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match, with the winner earning a coveted spot in the upcoming pay-per-view event.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

* Bianca Belair returns.

* John Cena to appear.