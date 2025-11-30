WWE Survivor Series: WarGames was an eventful evening in “The Golden State.”

Following the critically-acclaimed Women’s WarGames opening contest, John Cena defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship in a rematch against former title-holder and the hometown hero himself, Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

In a match that saw a lot of outside interference, with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez intervening on Dom-Dom’s behalf, along with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, it was ultimately an assist from the returning Liv Morgan that led to “Dirty” Dom recapturing his WWE Intercontinental Championship, handing Cena a loss in his final-ever PLE match.

Afterwards, the women’s version of the WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas commercial re-aired, this time with Liv Morgan included.

For those who missed the show, featured below is a detailed recap of the entire Women’s WarGames opening match:

WWE Intercontinental Championship

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio Cena applies a side headlock. Cena with a side headlock takeover. Mysterio whips Cena across the ring. Roxanne Perez trips Cena behind the referee’s back. Mysterio transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Mysterio with two haymakers. Mysterio throws his t-shirt at Cena. Mysterio mocks Cena. Cena with a gut punch. Haymaker Exchange. Mysterio with a greco roman eye poke. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Cena’s chest. Raquel Rodriguez delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Mysterio hooks the outside leg for a two count. Mysterio delivers The Three Amigos for a two count. Mysterio flexes his muscles. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Mysterio continues to stomp on Cena’s chest. The referee admonishes Mysterio. Cena fires back with three haymakers. Cena whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio holds onto the ropes. Mysterio regroups on the outside. Judgment Day stops Cena in his tracks. Mysterio attacks Cena from behind. Mysterio goes to the well repeatedly stomping on Cena’s chest. Mysterio repeatedly slams Cena’s head on the announce tables. Mysterio wastes time gloating on the steel ring steps. Mysterio slams Cena’s head on the ring apron. Mysterio goes for a Flying Hurricanrana off the ringside barricade, but Cena blocks it. Mysterio starts favoring his left shoulder. The referee calls for the medical team. Rodriguez hits The Tejana Bomb. Perez follows that with The Pop Rocks. It was a total ruse. Mysterio hits The 619. Mysterio with The Frog Splash. Mysterio starts arguing with the referee. The referee has ejected Judgment Day from the ringside area. Cena ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Cena with two diving shoulder tackles. Cena with a Spinning Side Slam. Cena plays to the crowd. Cena delivers The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Mysterio rolls him over for a two count. Cena applies The STFU. Mysterio grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Mysterio clings onto the middle rope. Cena pulls off Mysterio’s left boot. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Mysterio drops Cena with another 619. Mysterio follows that with The Frog Splash for a two count. Cena responds with an Attitude Adjustment out of nowhere for a two count. Cena and Mysterio are trading back and forth shots. Cena ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Cena with a diving shoulder tackle. Cena goes for the second, but Mysterio ducks out of the way. The referee goes down in the process. Cena reapplies The STF. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh storms into the ring. Judgment Day gangs up on Cena. McDonagh goes for The MoonSault, but Cena gets his knees up in the air. Cena avoids The Coupe De Grace. Cena with The Stinger Splash. Cena hits The Double Attitude Adjustment. Mysterio grabs the Intercontinental Championship. Cena avoids the running belt shot. Cena connects with another Attitude Adjustment. Cena calls for a second official. Liv Morgan makes her way down to the ring. Morgan slaps Mysterio in the face. Morgan jumps into Cena’s arms. Morgan got into a deep trance. Morgan delivers the low blow. Mysterio with The 619. Morgan follows that with the running belt shot. Mysterio plants Cena with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Mysterio celebrates with Morgan. Winner and NEW WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

If you missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.