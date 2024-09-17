The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

As noted, WWE confirmed Bron Breakker vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the September 23 episode of WWE Raw.

Additionally, it was announced that the 9/23 show will feature Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as the return of Drew McIntyre.

