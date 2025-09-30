The road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth continues next Monday night in “The Lone Star State.”

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, the commentary duo of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett announced a couple of matches and a big return for next week’s show.

Officially advertised for the October 6 episode of WWE Raw from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas is the red brand return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk.

Also announced for the 10/6 Raw in Dallas, which will be the red brand “go-home show” for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event at the RAC Arena on October 11, is Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez.

It was also stressed throughout advertisements for next week’s show during the broadcast that the 10/6 episode of WWE Raw in Dallas will feature the usual start-time of 8/7c on Netflix. After that, things are likely to revert back to the 7/6c start-time, as it has been reported that WWE Raw will start at 7/6c for at least a few months.

