Some big last-minute additions have been confirmed for tonight’s live episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, and the company has bolstered an already loaded lineup with several new matches and a big return.

In newly announced in-ring action, The Don Callus Family trio of Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander and Mark Davis will take on The Death Rider trio of Jon Moxley, PAC and Claudio Castagnoli in trios action.

Also added to the card, Daniel Garcia and Clark Connors will team up against Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong in tag team action.

Meanwhile, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson is set to return to the broadcast booth as part of the AEW Dynamite commentary team.

Previously announced for tonight’s show in “The Golden State” is Tommaso Ciampa defending the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher, The Rascalz (Myron Reed & Dezmond Xavier) battle The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) and a to-be-announced team in a Three-Way Tag Team No. 1 Contender Match for the AEW Tag Team Titles and Kris Statlander defending the AEW Women’s World Championship against Thekla in a Strap Match.

If that wasn’t enough, Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland are scheduled to go face-to-face live.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.