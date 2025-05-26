The ROH World Championship is officially set to be defended at Arena Mexico next month.

Bandido will put the title up for grabs against Mascara Dorada at the CMLL vs. AEW & ROH event on June 17. While the match had already been announced, Tony Khan confirmed during Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing post-show press conference that the championship will indeed be on the line.

“Tuesday night, the night before Grand Slam in Arena Mexico for the Ring of Honor World Championship, we have confirmed with CMLL, Bandido will defend the title against Mascara Dorada,” Khan said at the presser.

Bandido also named Mistico as another CMLL talent he hopes to face in a future ROH title defense.

CMLL x AEW & ROH is scheduled for June 17 at Arena Mexico. Also scheduled that week is AEW Grand Slam: Mexico on June 18, as well as Fantastica Mania on June 20.