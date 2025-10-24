It looks like rumors of AJ Lee being out on a “book tour” have been put to rest. According to new reports, the supposed tour that recently circulated online does not actually exist — and the account that started the story appears to have been fake.

Earlier this week, a Facebook page posing as AJ Lee claimed that the former WWE Divas Champion was “on a book tour.” The post read, “Not injured, but I appreciate the concern. Also, thanks, Becky Lynch, for keeping the title warm for me. Momma will be back soon.” The message spread rapidly across social media, leading many fans to believe that Lee was both active and traveling for promotional appearances.

Adding to the confusion, Lee had recently promoted an appearance for her comic book series alongside her writing partner, Aimee Garcia, on Twitter. That legitimate event seemed to lend credibility to the alleged “book tour,” and some outlets initially reported the story as fact.

However, it has since been confirmed that no such tour is taking place. The Facebook account responsible for the post has since been deleted and is now believed to have been an impersonation account not affiliated with Lee in any capacity.

AJ Lee last appeared for WWE during WrestlePalooza, where she teamed with CM Punk to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The event was notable as the first WWE pay-per-view evebt to stream live on the ESPN App.

At this time, there’s no official word regarding when — or if — Lee will make her next WWE appearance.