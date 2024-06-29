WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Now scheduled for the Tuesday, July 2, 2024 episode of WWE NXT, which emanates from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida and serves as the “go-home” show for WWE NXT Heatwave 2024, is a contract signing for the WWE NXT World Championship four-way showdown between Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears and Ethan Page.

“Get ready for chaos,” the announcement read. “We will make the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave official with a Contract Signing THIS TUESDAY on WWE NXT at 8/7c on USA Network.”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the July 2 episode of WWE NXT:

* Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

* Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

* New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.