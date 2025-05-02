The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

On Thursday evening, the official WWE website updated their preview for the May 2 episode of WWE SmackDown, announcing a new segment for the show.

Added to the lineup for the three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program is an appearance by Randy Orton, who challenges John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in their “ONE LAST TIME” main event at WWE Backlash: St. Louis on May 10.

From WWE.com:

Randy Orton will be live on SmackDown en route to WWE Backlash The final chapter in the storied rivalry between Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena reached a fever pitch last week when the two Superstars came face-to-face in a volatile encounter.



With their title showdown set for WWE Backlash, The Viper is scheduled to be live on SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Also scheduled for Friday night’s WWE SmackDown is Aleister Black vs. The Miz in the first in-ring return match of the former WWE Superstar, who recently finished up his multi-year run as Malakai Black in AEW.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.