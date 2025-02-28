– WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Also advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto “go-home” episode of SmackDown this evening is LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship, an appearance by WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus, as well as WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green in action against an opponent yet to be announced.

– Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto on Saturday night, WWE has released a special “Elimination Chamber 2025 By The Numbers” video, similar to the popular Royal Rumble By The Numbers statistic-based video packages released in the past.

– Jackie Redmod sat down with Logan Paul for an in-depth one-on-one interview that will air as part of the “Countdown to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto” pre-show leading into the premium live event on Saturday night. On Friday, WWE released the interview via the official YouTube channel.