WWE has announced a big 3-on-2 Handicap Match for Monday’s RAW episode, plus an interesting segment from the Firefly Fun House.

The Handicap Match will feature The Miz, John Morrison and AJ Styles taking on Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. WWE confirmed that Omos will be at ringside with Styles.

The 3-on-2 match comes after this week’s RAW main event, which saw McIntyre and Sheamus defeat Miz and Morrison in tag team action while AJ was on commentary. Styles vs. McIntyre, with the title on the line, will take place at WWE TLC on December 20.

WWE has also announced that Randy Orton wants to step inside the Firefly Fun House on Monday to pay Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt a visit.

The mindgames in the Orton vs. Bliss and Wyatt feud picked up this past week during the “A Moment of Bliss” segment. Now Orton will become one of the few WWE Superstars to take a trip to the Firefly Fun House.

WWE is also teasing Orton vs. The Fiend for the TLC pay-per-view, but that match has not been officially announced as of this writing. Below is WWE’s announcement for Monday’s Funhouse segment, which includes the mention for the TLC match:

Randy Orton invites himself to the Firefly Fun House The voices in Randy Orton’s head are telling him to step inside the Firefly Fun House. The Viper plans to do just that this Monday on Raw as his psychological war with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss gets taken to a whole new level. After an intense moment this past Monday on “A Moment of Bliss” that culminated in a standoff between Orton and The Fiend, there’s no telling how the mind games will continue to escalate on Wyatt’s turf. What will happen when Orton invites himself to the Firefly Fun House with a clash against The Fiend at WWE TLC on the horizon? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

