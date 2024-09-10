The first segment for the post-All Out 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite has been announced.

And it’s a big one.

After turning on his Blackpool Combat Club partner Bryan Danielson at the AEW pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois over the weekend, Jon Moxley will explain his actions on this Wednesday night’s prime time AEW on TBS two-hour program.

Following his savage assault along with Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli and PAC, which saw the four try to essentially kill “The American Dragon” by smothering him with a plastic bag as he struggled to breath, Mox “will appear live” on the September 11 episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night in Lexington, Kentucky.

