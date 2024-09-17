Expect Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the second week in a row on the blue brand later this week.

Following their interaction on the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere last week, which culminated in the announcement of a big match for WWE Bad Blood 2024 involving the two, it has been announced that “The American Nightmare” and “The Original Tribal Chief” will once again appear on the show this Friday night.

During the September 16 episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network, the first commercial for the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown aired, and noted that Cody and Roman will “seek common ground” against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, & Tonga Loa) heading into WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Also scheduled for the 9/20 episode of WWE SmackDown is Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley & Naomi in a match where if Bayley & Naomi win, the person who scores the fall faces Nia Jax at WWE Bad Blood 2024 for the title. If Bayley & Naomi lose, the person who loses the fall must leave WWE SmackDown.

Additionally, LA Knight puts the WWE United States Championship on-the-line against Andrade.

