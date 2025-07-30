The lineup for the final “go-home show” for WWE SummerSlam 2025 continues to take shape.

Ahead of the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on August 1 in Newark, New Jersey, the company has confirmed a big “go-home” segment for the program.

Now confirmed for the 8/1 edition of the weekly two-hour blue brand prime time program is the final go-home appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes before their highly-anticipated WrestleMania 41 rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday, August 3.

Previously announced for Friday’s SmackDown in Newark is an appearance by Jelly Roll, an AAA Tag-Team title open challenge from Los Garza, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black, as well as Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.