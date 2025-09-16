The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, a big segment was officially announced for this Friday’s blue brand show.

Now confirmed for the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown this Friday night, September 19, is an appearance by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

The Undisputed WWE Champion had been off of television for a few weeks while filming The Street Fighter movie and spending time with his newborn baby, but returned briefly in the closing moments of last week’s SmackDown, gaining a measure of revenge on Drew McIntyre and challenging him for WWE WrestlePalooza.

Ahead of the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre showdown on Saturday, we will hear from Cody Rhodes when he makes his first full-time appearance on SmackDown in a few weeks this Friday night.

