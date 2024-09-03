“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be on-hand for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE has announced that the WWE Universal Champion, fresh off of his latest title defense over Kevin Owens at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 over the weekend, will be on-hand on Friday’s SmackDown to respond to the challenge from Solo Sikoa.

As noted, Cody vs. Solo for the title is expected for the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event on October 5 in Atlanta, GA.

Also scheduled for the 10/5 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX is Giovani Vinci’s return, as well as The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) & DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa).

Friday’s SmackDown airs head-to-head against AEW Collision this week.

