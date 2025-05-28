The lineup for this week’s post-TNA Under Siege 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling announced that new TNA World Champion, current WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams, will be appearing and speaking live during the May 29 episode of the show.

Also scheduled for the May 29 edition of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ is Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona for the TNA International Championship, as well as Santino Marella & Arianna Grace vs. Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford.

Additionally, Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash by Elegance, Mustafa Ali vs. Raj Singh and Mance Warner vs. Bryce Hansen will take place.

