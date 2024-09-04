A new match and segment has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the final show before Saturday’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, it has been announced that tonight’s program will feature the All Out 2024 contract signing between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, as well as Jamie Hayter vs. Robyn Renegade in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for the show this evening in “The Badger State” is Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the Continental Championship, Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the Women’s World Championship, as well as Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly teaming up to take on the three-man team of PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in a featured trios bout.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT Before the intense rivalry Swerve Strickland vs Hangman culminates this Saturday at #AEWAllOut, @swerveconfident + Adam Page will sign the contract for Saturday's Steel Cage Match on Wednesday Night Dynamite TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/QKGGaIDtko — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 4, 2024