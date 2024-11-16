The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

During the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, it was announced that Kevin Owens will be appearing on WWE SmackDown on November 22.

In an update, it was later announced that during his appearance on the 11/22 episode of WWE SmackDown next Friday night, “The Prize Fighter” will be going face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Also announced for the 11/22 blue brand WWE on USA prime time Friday night program next week in Salt Lake City, Utah is Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport in another first-round match in the ongoing WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament.

CODY AND KO! FACE-TO-FACE #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/OV8JsWqgSa — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 16, 2024