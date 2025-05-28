The fallout from AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 goes down tonight in “The Lone Star State,” and the lineup for the show continues to take shape in the final hours leading up to the big event.

Ahead of tonight’s post-AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX at 8/7c from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, All Elite Wrestling has announced some new segments and matches scheduled for the show.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family taking on Brody King of The Hounds of Hell in a qualifying match for the AEW International Championship Four-Way with Kenny Omega at AEW Fyter Fest 2025 on June 4.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament winner, “The CEO” Mercedes Mone “meeting” current AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm ahead of their scheduled championship clash at AEW All In: Texas on July 12.

The other 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, Hangman Page, will also be in the house tonight in a place smack-dab in the heart of “Cowboy Sh*t,” as he will speak live about his win at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025, and his upcoming title tilt against reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at AEW All In: Texas.

“He’s earned a World Title shot at AEW All In: Texas with his epic Owen Hart Foundation Tournament win at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025, now we’ll hear from ‘Hangman’ Adam Page live on Wednesday Night Dynamite, TONIGHT,” read the announcement from AEW.

