The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE has confirmed a segment rumored for the show.

On the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER backstage and brought up Cody Rhodes extending the invite for him to appear on Friday’s SmackDown and meet him face-to-face in the ring ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel Championship showdown at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2.

“The Ring General” would go on to accept the invite, and confirm he will be in the house at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 10/25.

As GUNTHER went to leave, he was stopped by The Terror Twins’ Damian Priest, who told him to handle his business on 11/2 in Riyadh with Cody Rhodes, but know he is waiting for him when he returns, and that when that time comes — he has a problem. A big problem.