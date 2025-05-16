More late additions have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On Friday evening, WWE announced that tonight’s show will feature R-Truth addressing the attack he suffered at the hands of John Cena at the WWE Backlash: St. Louis post-show press conference in the form of a sit-down interview with SmackDown color-commentator Wade Barrett.

Also added to tonight’s three-hour blue brand prime time program is FrAxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom taking on the DIY team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, as well as Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for tonight’s show in Greensboro, North Carolina is Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa in a Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier, as well as Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin in a Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.