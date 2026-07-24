WWE has announced multiple updates for the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

Heading into the 7/24 WWE on USA Network and Netflix blue brand prime time program, the company has updated the preview on their official website, revealing two more matches for the show and an additional high-profile segment.

Now confirmed for the second-to-last episode of SmackDown heading into the two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event is Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Chelsea Green vs. Kiana James in a pair of qualifying matches for the interim women’s title ladder match schedueld for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Additionally, WWE has teased a big segment involving Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and his challenger for the title at WWE SummerSlam, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

“Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes nearly came to blows in the aftermath of Saturday Night’s Main Event and then again on the SummerSlam Kickoff show,” WWE.com wrote. “How will The Best in the World and The American Nightmare react en route to their highly-anticipated title showdown at The Biggest Event of the Summer? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.”

Finally, the company has announced that Gunther will address his ongoing situation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis leading into their advertised match at WWE SummerSlam 2026.

“After being blindsided by Nick Aldis on Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, Gunther is set to discuss his match against the SmackDown General Manager on SmackDown,” WWE wrote.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage from “The Golden State.”