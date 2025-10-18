The updates for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continue to surface.

Ahead of the Monday, October 20, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which premieres live at 8/7c from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, another big announcement regarding plans for the show has been revealed.

Heading into the 10/20 red brand program from “The Golden State,” WWE is advertising that WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce will make a special announcement.

WWE is promising that the red brand shot-caller will provide an update regarding the ongoing situation surrounding WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

As noted, there have been rumors that WWE will strip Rollins of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as a result of him suffering what was reported to be a legitimate shoulder injury during his WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Championship showdown against Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event from the RAC Arena back on October 11.

WWE has confirmed that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will both speak on the October 20 episode of WWE Raw, following their shocking alliance on this past week’s broadcast.

As seen on Monday’s show, Bron Breakker delivered a massive spear to Seth Rollins to close out the night, signaling the end of The Vision. After asking Reed if he was with him, the powerhouse responded with a crushing Tsunami to Rollins, officially joining forces with Breakker.

The segment ended with Paul Heyman standing tall alongside Breakker and Reed, teasing a dangerous new alliance heading into the next chapter of WWE Raw.

Additionally, three championship clashes are scheduled for the 10/20 WWE Raw in Sacramento, with Becky Lynch (c) vs Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as The Judgment Day (JD McDonagh and Finn Balor) (c) vs AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

