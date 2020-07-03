Big Show on How WWE Attitude Era Stars May Have Responded to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Current Stars Learning From It

Veteran WWE Superstar Big Show recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook.com and discussed how the WWE Superstars of the Attitude Era may have responded if the coronavirus pandemic happened back then.
“[It’s] hard to say. I mean, back then, a lot of the guys were really incredibly talented and gifted and had worked hard from different territories and different experiences all over the world to get to WWF,” Show said. “So, a lot of them were very set in their ways. A lot of them were very independent as far as their characters and what they did, but like anything, this is a job.
“I think you make the agreement to do this job, you follow the rules that go along with the job. I think some of those guys back then have worked in crazier conditions from armories to state fairs, all these different types of things.”
Regarding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak of today, Show talked about how the entire situation could be a positive learning experience for the younger Superstars.
“Our younger talent’s actually getting the opportunity to really isolate and work on their craft,” Show said. “There’s a lot of things you can hide in a match when you have, 10,000, 20,000, 100,000 people in the audience. You can hide a lot of things when it’s a situation that we have now with no live audience. Everything is exposed between the execution of your psychology, the execution of your moves. There isn’t any shortcuts that you can take. I think in the long run, this is going to be, I think it was difficult at first that I can personally see since this pandemic started how much better the matches are getting all the way around.
“I think it’s going be a good thing. I think once we get over this hiccup, and started getting the in front of live crowds again, I think the talent is really going to appreciate that live crowd and really be able to use it better to their advantage.”
