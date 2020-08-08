Big Show Talks Life After Wrestling In WWE: “Hopefully They’ll Give Me A Job Backstage Doing Something”

WWE superstar The Big Show recently spoke with TV Guide to hype his upcoming “Game On: A Comedy Crossever Event” Netflix special, as well as talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.
Whether he is considering retirement:
Right now, it’s not on my mind, but it’s always there. Let’s face it, I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I’m not a spring chicken anymore. I have to see where our business evolves and see where I can fit in and still be an asset. Vince [McMahon] and I have talked extensively many times together about my role and what he wants from me and what I want to give to the company.
Possibly taking a backstage role once his in-ring career is over:
And I always want to contribute to WWE and the younger talent. I’m still excited for more shows and more opportunities and more angles. If it gets to a point where it’s time to say goodbye, then I will step back and work more behind the scenes. Hopefully, they’ll give me a job backstage doing something. I mean, I might be the person that you pass your Slammy to after you’ve won. I might be qualified to do that.
