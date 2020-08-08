Big Show Talks Life After Wrestling In WWE: “Hopefully They’ll Give Me A Job Backstage Doing Something”

WWE superstar The Big Show recently spoke with TV Guide to hype his upcoming “Game On: A Comedy Crossever Event” Netflix special, as well as talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

Whether he is considering retirement:

Right now, it’s not on my mind, but it’s always there. Let’s face it, I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I’m not a spring chicken anymore. I have to see where our business evolves and see where I can fit in and still be an asset. Vince [McMahon] and I have talked extensively many times together about my role and what he wants from me and what I want to give to the company.

Possibly taking a backstage role once his in-ring career is over: