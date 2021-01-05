Veteran WWE Superstar Big Show would still like to face NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal at a future WrestleMania event.

Show recently spoke with WWE UK to promote the Legends Night edition of RAW and was asked abut his dream scenario for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Show and Shaq previously faced off on RAW in 2009, and then in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 several years later. They were rumored for a WrestleMania 33 match that never happened as talks fell through. Show says that would still be his perfect scenario for a WrestleMania match.

“Let’s see. In a perfect scenario at WrestleMania, it would be Big Show versus Shaquille O’Neal,” The World’s Strongest Athlete said. “That would be a perfect scenario. Because we never really got to make that happen. That’s one of those stones I’d like to get out of my shoe, and settle that, ‘Who’s the best big man’, period.”

Shaq recently appeared for AEW on Dynamite, and has been rumored for some kind of storyline with Cody Rhodes.

Show appeared on last night’s Legends Night edition of RAW, but did not wrestle, and has barely wrestled over the past few years. In 2020 he talked about looking forward to being a more prominent figure again after being out with an injury, and made it clear that he was not retiring. Show noted in the new interview with WWE UK that he’d still be interested in working a title feud this year. Show added that he’s still in pro wrestling because he has fun and he’s really good at it.

“That’s funny. I’ve been asked a lot, ‘Are you interested in another championship opportunity or championship match?’ I definitely think in 2021, I’m a guy that’s always looking for opportunity,” Show said. “If I get the opportunity to compete for a coveted championship, absolutely! That’s why I’m still doing this. I’m doing this because I have fun, and I’m also doing it because I’m still really good at it.”

Regarding WWE’s most defining Superstar, Show named who his greatest of all-time is – The Undertaker.

“Well, not just because we’ve seen it on the WWE Network, but for me the greatest of all time has to be The Undertaker, hands down,” Show said. “I don’t think there’s ever been anyone that’s had the historic kind of career he had, the impact that he had on our industry, in the locker room, how he’s developed and molded so much talent – so many people over the years. Just his general commitment to our industry, and the bar he set was pretty high!”

(H/T to MetroUK)

