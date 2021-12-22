Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top superstars Davey Richards and ACH will be facing one another in singles-action at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s In Dallas. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

The sweet science of technical wrestling will be on display as two hybrid grapplers square off for the first time ever in MLW.

Coming off of outlasting seven others and claiming the 2021 Opera Cup, the undefeated Davey Richards looks to continue his momentum in 2021 with a big win.

Austin’s own ACH, a dynamic force, looks to leapfrog the rankings, defeating the #1 ranked Richards and entering the mix for a title fight.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Will the “American Wolf” stay in the hunt for a title shot or will ACH derail Davey Richards’ momentum?

Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.